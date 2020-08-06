Recent necrology, July 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Betsy Byars, 1928-2020
    American author of children’s books
  • Wendy Cooling, 1941-2020
    Teacher, author and anthologist who founded Bookstart
  • Josephine Cox, 1938-2020
    English author who drew on her tough upbringing to write a string of bestsellers

Goodbye, Chicken Little The Puffin Book of Christmas Stories The Runaway Woman Lonely Girl Olivia De Havilland and the Golden Age of Hollywood The Parable Book

  • John Lewis, 1940-2020
    American civil rights icon, congressman and author
  • Ennio Morricone, 1925-2020
    Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor, and trumpet player

The Dance Boots'n all! Across that Bridge March Book Three Greatest Hits Of Ennio Morricone - Country Themes

  • Alan Parker, 1944-2020
    English filmmaker, appreciated more by his audience than his critics
  • Peter Roche, 1957-2020
    Auckland artist, known for his neon light sculptures
  • John Saxon, 1935-2020
    American actor and martial artist
  • Gabriella Tucci, 1929-2020
    Italian soprano, expert in the works of Puccini and Verdi

The Life of David Gale Unloved King Pleasure Sings Films of Audrey Hepburn Il Trovatore

