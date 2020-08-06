Recent necrology, July 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
Betsy Byars, 1928-2020
American author of children’s books
Wendy Cooling, 1941-2020
Teacher, author and anthologist who founded Bookstart
Josephine Cox, 1938-2020
English author who drew on her tough upbringing to write a string of bestsellers
Olivia De Havilland, 1916-2020
American golden age of cinema star
Per Olov Enquist, 1934-2020
Swedish author
Peter Green, 1946-2020
Guitarist who founded Fleetwood Mac
Andy Haden, 1950-2020
All Black legend
John Lewis, 1940-2020
American civil rights icon, congressman and author
Ennio Morricone, 1925-2020
Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor, and trumpet player
Alan Parker, 1944-2020
English filmmaker, appreciated more by his audience than his critics
Peter Roche, 1957-2020
Auckland artist, known for his neon light sculptures
Annie Ross, 1930-2020
Virtuoso jazz singer
John Saxon, 1935-2020
American actor and martial artist
Gabriella Tucci, 1929-2020
Italian soprano, expert in the works of Puccini and Verdi