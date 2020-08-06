Recent necrology, July 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Betsy Byars, 1928-2020

American author of children’s books

Wendy Cooling, 1941-2020

Teacher, author and anthologist who founded Bookstart

Josephine Cox, 1938-2020

English author who drew on her tough upbringing to write a string of bestsellers

Olivia De Havilland, 1916-2020

American golden age of cinema star

Per Olov Enquist, 1934-2020

Swedish author

Peter Green, 1946-2020

Guitarist who founded Fleetwood Mac

Andy Haden, 1950-2020

All Black legend

John Lewis, 1940-2020

American civil rights icon, congressman and author

Ennio Morricone, 1925-2020

Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor, and trumpet player

Alan Parker, 1944-2020

English filmmaker, appreciated more by his audience than his critics

Peter Roche, 1957-2020

Auckland artist, known for his neon light sculptures

Annie Ross, 1930-2020

Virtuoso jazz singer

John Saxon, 1935-2020

American actor and martial artist