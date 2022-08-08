Recent necrology, July 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

Peter Brook, 1925-2022

English theatre and film director

James Caan, 1940-2022

American actor

Bernard Cribbins, 1928-2022

English actor and singer whose career spanned seven decades

Michael Fowler, 1929-2022

New Zealand architect, artist and politician

John Hore Grenell, 1944-2022

New Zealand country music legend

Joan Lingard, 1932-2022

Scottish writer

James Lovelock, 1919-2022

English independent scientist, environmentalist and futurist

Brian Molloy, 1930-2022

New Zealand plant ecologist, conservationist, and former rugby union player

Monty Norman, 1928-2022

English film composer and singer, known for composing the James Bond theme

Ivana Trump, 1949-2022

Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer, author, former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump