Recent necrology, July 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Peter Brook, 1925-2022
    English theatre and film director
  • Bernard Cribbins, 1928-2022
    English actor and singer whose career spanned seven decades
  • Michael Fowler, 1929-2022
    New Zealand architect, artist and politician

  • James Lovelock, 1919-2022
    English independent scientist, environmentalist and futurist

  • Brian Molloy, 1930-2022
    New Zealand plant ecologist, conservationist, and former rugby union player
  • Monty Norman, 1928-2022
    English film composer and singer, known for composing the James Bond theme
  • Ivana Trump, 1949-2022
    Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer, author, former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump
  • David Warner, 1941-2022
    English actor, who worked in film, television, and theatre

