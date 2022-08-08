Recent necrology, July 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Peter Brook, 1925-2022
English theatre and film director
-
James Caan, 1940-2022
American actor
-
Bernard Cribbins, 1928-2022
English actor and singer whose career spanned seven decades
-
Michael Fowler, 1929-2022
New Zealand architect, artist and politician
-
John Hore Grenell, 1944-2022
New Zealand country music legend
-
Joan Lingard, 1932-2022
Scottish writer
-
James Lovelock, 1919-2022
English independent scientist, environmentalist and futurist
-
Brian Molloy, 1930-2022
New Zealand plant ecologist, conservationist, and former rugby union player
-
Monty Norman, 1928-2022
English film composer and singer, known for composing the James Bond theme
-
Ivana Trump, 1949-2022
Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer, author, former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump
-
David Warner, 1941-2022
English actor, who worked in film, television, and theatre