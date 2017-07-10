Recent necrology, June 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
John Avildsen, 1935-2017
Film director, best known for Rocky
-
Michael Bond, 1926-2017
Prolific author of children’s stories and creator of Paddington Bear
Read Kate's post: Of marmalade, memories, and me: A tribute to Paddington Bear
-
Helen Dunmore, 1952-2017
Versatile writer, one of Britain’s finest historical novelists
-
John Freely, 1926-2017
Physicist and travel writer
-
Peter Sallis, 1921-2017
English actor best known for appearing in The Last of the Summer Wine and also famous as the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit
-
Jeffrey Tate, 1943-2017
English conductor, born with spina bifida, who had been principal conductor at Covent Garden, Rotterdam Philharmonic, San Carlo in Naples and Hamburg Symphony