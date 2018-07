Some well-known people who have died recently

Anthony Bourdain, 1956-2018

American celebrity chef, author and television personality

Gennadiĭ Rozhdestvenskiĭ, 1931-2018

Brilliant Russian conductor

Tony Vercoe, 1919-2018

Musician and historian, in charge of Kiwi Pacific Records for 30 years

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation