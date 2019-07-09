Recent necrology, June 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Dave Bartholomew, 1918-2019
American musician, bandleader, composer and record producer
-
Peter Gammond, 1925-2019
Prolific music writer and authority on John Betjeman
-
Judith Krantz, 1927-2019
American novelist who wrote in the romance genre
-
Shona MacTavish, 1920-2019
New Zealand dancer, teacher, author, choreographer and pioneer in liturgical dance
-
Brenda Maddox, 1932-2019
Journalist and author, biographer of D.H. Lawrence, W.B. Yeats and Margaret Thatcher, among others
-
William Simons, 1940-2019
Actor who played the curmudgeonly PC Ventress for the entire 18-year run of Heartbeat
-
Barry Southam, 1940-2019
Christchurch author
-
Norman Stone, 1941-2019
Colourful historian who loved rattling academic cages and revelled in controversy
-
Gloria Vanderbilt, 1924-2019
Poor little rich girl who blew two fortunes, pioneered designer jeans and survived family tragedy
-
Franco Zeffirelli, 1924-2019
Theatre, opera and film director best known for his screen adaptation of Romeo and Juliet