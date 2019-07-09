Recent necrology, June 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Dave Bartholomew, 1918-2019
    American musician, bandleader, composer and record producer
  • Peter Gammond, 1925-2019
    Prolific music writer and authority on John Betjeman
  • Judith Krantz, 1927-2019
    American novelist who wrote in the romance genre

Regal Records in New Orleans Leap of Faith Eminent Lives: George Eliot Reading the Rocks

  • Shona MacTavish, 1920-2019
    New Zealand dancer, teacher, author, choreographer and pioneer in liturgical dance
  • Brenda Maddox, 1932-2019
    Journalist and author, biographer of D.H. Lawrence, W.B. Yeats and Margaret Thatcher, among others
  • William Simons, 1940-2019
    Actor who played the curmudgeonly PC Ventress for the entire 18-year run of Heartbeat

 World War One Portrait Poems Mixed Singles The Rainbow Comes and Goes

  • Norman Stone, 1941-2019
    Colourful historian who loved rattling academic cages and revelled in controversy
  • Gloria Vanderbilt, 1924-2019
    Poor little rich girl who blew two fortunes, pioneered designer jeans and survived family tragedy
  • Franco Zeffirelli, 1924-2019
    Theatre, opera and film director best known for his screen adaptation of Romeo and Juliet
We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries