Recent necrology, June 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

Dave Bartholomew, 1918-2019

American musician, bandleader, composer and record producer

Peter Gammond, 1925-2019

Prolific music writer and authority on John Betjeman

Judith Krantz, 1927-2019

American novelist who wrote in the romance genre

Shona MacTavish, 1920-2019

New Zealand dancer, teacher, author, choreographer and pioneer in liturgical dance

Brenda Maddox, 1932-2019

Journalist and author, biographer of D.H. Lawrence, W.B. Yeats and Margaret Thatcher, among others

William Simons, 1940-2019

Actor who played the curmudgeonly PC Ventress for the entire 18-year run of Heartbeat

Barry Southam, 1940-2019

Christchurch author

Norman Stone, 1941-2019

Colourful historian who loved rattling academic cages and revelled in controversy

Gloria Vanderbilt, 1924-2019

Poor little rich girl who blew two fortunes, pioneered designer jeans and survived family tragedy