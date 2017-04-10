Recent necrology, March 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Chuck Berry, 1926-2017
    American guitarist, singer and songwriter, one of the pioneers of rock and roll music
  • James Cotton, 1935-2017
    American blues harmonica player, singer and songwriter

  • Kurt Moll, 1938-2017
    German operatic bass singer who enjoyed an international career and was widely recorded
  • David Storey, 1933-2017
    English playwright, screenwriter, award-winning novelist and former professional rugby league player
  • Derek Walcott, 1930-2017
    Saint Lucian poet and playwright who received the 1952 Nobel Prize in Literature

