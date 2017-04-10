Recent necrology, March 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

Chuck Berry, 1926-2017

American guitarist, singer and songwriter, one of the pioneers of rock and roll music

James Cotton, 1935-2017

American blues harmonica player, singer and songwriter

Colin Dexter, 1930-2017

English crime writer, creator of Inspector Morse

Louis Frémaux, 1921-2017

French conductor

Phil Garland, 1942-2017

Christchurch folk singer

Kurt Moll, 1938-2017

German operatic bass singer who enjoyed an international career and was widely recorded

Mario Reading, 1953-2017

English author, translator of Nostradamus

David Storey, 1933-2017

English playwright, screenwriter, award-winning novelist and former professional rugby league player

Derek Walcott, 1930-2017

Saint Lucian poet and playwright who received the 1952 Nobel Prize in Literature

Robert James Waller, 1939-2017

American author best known for The Bridges of Madison County. He was also a photographer and musician

