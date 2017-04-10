Recent necrology, March 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently
Murray Ball, 1939-2017
New Zealand cartoonist known for his Footrot Flats series and Stanley the Paleolithic Hero. Read Fee's tribute to Murray Ball
Chuck Berry, 1926-2017
American guitarist, singer and songwriter, one of the pioneers of rock and roll music
James Cotton, 1935-2017
American blues harmonica player, singer and songwriter
Colin Dexter, 1930-2017
English crime writer, creator of Inspector Morse
Louis Frémaux, 1921-2017
French conductor
Phil Garland, 1942-2017
Christchurch folk singer
Kurt Moll, 1938-2017
German operatic bass singer who enjoyed an international career and was widely recorded
Mario Reading, 1953-2017
English author, translator of Nostradamus
David Storey, 1933-2017
English playwright, screenwriter, award-winning novelist and former professional rugby league player
Derek Walcott, 1930-2017
Saint Lucian poet and playwright who received the 1952 Nobel Prize in Literature
Robert James Waller, 1939-2017
American author best known for The Bridges of Madison County. He was also a photographer and musician