Recent necrology, March 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Alan Caiger-Smith, 1930-2020
    Founder of Aldermaston Pottery who was a noted ceramic scholar
  • Hugh Cecil, 1941-2020
    British historian who brought home to readers the experience of fighting in a war
  • Jeanette Fitzsimons, 1945-2020
    New Zealand environmentalist and politician, former co-leader of the Green Party

  • Max von Sydow, 1920-2020
    Swedish actor who played chess with Death in The seventh seal
  • Uderzo, 1927-2020
    French comic book artist and scriptwriter who was most famous as co-creator and illustrator of the Astérix series

