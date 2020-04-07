Recent necrology, March 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Alan Caiger-Smith, 1930-2020

Founder of Aldermaston Pottery who was a noted ceramic scholar

Hugh Cecil, 1941-2020

British historian who brought home to readers the experience of fighting in a war

Jeanette Fitzsimons, 1945-2020

New Zealand environmentalist and politician, former co-leader of the Green Party

Fiona MacCarthy, 1940-2020

British biographer and cultural historian

Terrence McNally, 1938-2020

American playwright, librettist and screenwriter

Krzysztof Penderecki, 1933-2020

Avant garde Polish composer and conductor

Max von Sydow, 1920-2020

Swedish actor who played chess with Death in The seventh seal

McCoy Tyner, 1938-2020

Influential jazz pianist