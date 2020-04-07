Recent necrology, March 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Alan Caiger-Smith, 1930-2020
Founder of Aldermaston Pottery who was a noted ceramic scholar
-
Hugh Cecil, 1941-2020
British historian who brought home to readers the experience of fighting in a war
-
Jeanette Fitzsimons, 1945-2020
New Zealand environmentalist and politician, former co-leader of the Green Party
-
Fiona MacCarthy, 1940-2020
British biographer and cultural historian
-
Terrence McNally, 1938-2020
American playwright, librettist and screenwriter
-
Krzysztof Penderecki, 1933-2020
Avant garde Polish composer and conductor
-
Max von Sydow, 1920-2020
Swedish actor who played chess with Death in The seventh seal
-
McCoy Tyner, 1938-2020
Influential jazz pianist
-
Uderzo, 1927-2020
French comic book artist and scriptwriter who was most famous as co-creator and illustrator of the Astérix series