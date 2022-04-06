Recent necrology, March 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Peter Bowles, 1936-2022
    English stage and television actor
  • Michael Cocks, 1928-2022
    New Zealand Anglican cleric and author
  • Emilio Delgado, 1940-2022
    American actor and singer best known for his role in Sesame Street

Hell and other destinations Fascism: a warning To the manor born Into the wider dream Afterlife teaching

  • Wira Gardiner, 1943-2022
    Māori soldier, public servant and writer
  • Moana Jackson, 1945-2022
    Māori lawyer specialising in constitutional law, the Treaty of Waitangi and international indigenous issues

Haka Te Mura o te Ahi: the story of the Māori Battalion Foo Fighters Greatest Hits Imagining decolonisation Resistance

  • Conrad Janis, 1928-2022
    American actor and jazz trombonist
  • Mark Lanegan, 1964-2022
    American singer-songwriter, author, and musician
  • Michael Riddell, 1953-2022
    Minister of religion, university lecturer, social activist, and writer
  • Shane Warne, 1969-2022
    Australian cricketer. A right-arm leg spinner

Devil in a coma Until the end The insatiable moon No spin On Warne

