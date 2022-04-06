Recent necrology, March 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
Madeleine Albright, 1937-2022
American diplomat, first female Secretary of State
Peter Bowles, 1936-2022
English stage and television actor
Michael Cocks, 1928-2022
New Zealand Anglican cleric and author
Lyell Cresswell, 1944-2022
New Zealand composer
Emilio Delgado, 1940-2022
American actor and singer best known for his role in Sesame Street
Wira Gardiner, 1943-2022
Māori soldier, public servant and writer
Taylor Hawkins, 1972-2022
American musician, drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters
William Hurt, 1950-2022
American actor
Moana Jackson, 1945-2022
Māori lawyer specialising in constitutional law, the Treaty of Waitangi and international indigenous issues
Conrad Janis, 1928-2022
American actor and jazz trombonist
Mark Lanegan, 1964-2022
American singer-songwriter, author, and musician
Michael Riddell, 1953-2022
Minister of religion, university lecturer, social activist, and writer
Josephine Veasey, 1930-2022
British mezzo-soprano
Shane Warne, 1969-2022
Australian cricketer. A right-arm leg spinner