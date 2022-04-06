Recent necrology, March 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

Madeleine Albright, 1937-2022

American diplomat, first female Secretary of State

Peter Bowles, 1936-2022

English stage and television actor

Michael Cocks, 1928-2022

New Zealand Anglican cleric and author

Lyell Cresswell, 1944-2022

New Zealand composer

Emilio Delgado, 1940-2022

American actor and singer best known for his role in Sesame Street

Wira Gardiner, 1943-2022

Māori soldier, public servant and writer

Taylor Hawkins, 1972-2022

American musician, drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters

William Hurt, 1950-2022

American actor

Moana Jackson, 1945-2022

Māori lawyer specialising in constitutional law, the Treaty of Waitangi and international indigenous issues

Conrad Janis, 1928-2022

American actor and jazz trombonist

Mark Lanegan, 1964-2022

American singer-songwriter, author, and musician

Michael Riddell, 1953-2022

Minister of religion, university lecturer, social activist, and writer

Josephine Veasey, 1930-2022

British mezzo-soprano