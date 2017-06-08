Recent necrology, May 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Alistair Horne, 1925-2017
    Historian, journalist and former spy
  • Roger Moore, 1927-2017
    English actor who played James Bond in seven feature films and Simon Templar in the television series The Saint
  • Hugh Thomas, 1931-2017
    Acclaimed historian of the Hispanic world

