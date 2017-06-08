Recent necrology, May 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently
Gregg Allman, 1947-2017
Co-founder, lead singer and Hammond organ player of the Allman Brothers Band
Jiri Belohlavek, 1946-2017
Czech-born conductor, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra from 2006 to 2012
Chris Cornell, 1964-2017
American musician, singer and songwriter (Read Simone's post RIP Chris Cornell)
Alistair Horne, 1925-2017
Historian, journalist and former spy
Roger Moore, 1927-2017
English actor who played James Bond in seven feature films and Simon Templar in the television series The Saint
Hugh Thomas, 1931-2017
Acclaimed historian of the Hispanic world