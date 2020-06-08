Recent necrology, May 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Michael Angelis, 1952-2020
English actor, best known for his television roles as Chrissie Todd in Boys from the Black Stuff
-
Gabriel Bacquier, 1924-2020
French baritone, star of Covent Garden and Glyndebourne
-
Owen Barron, 1928-2020
Christchurch author
-
Christo, 1935-2020
Conceptual artist who wrapped the Reichstag
-
Leonard David Brian Heenan, 1938-2020
One of the leading commentators on population change in New Zealand
-
Little Richard, 1932-2020
American singer, songwriter and musician, nicknamed The Architect of Rock and Roll
-
Kirsty McLeod, 1947-2020
Author, columnist, gardener and traveller
-
Michel Piccoli, 1925-2020
French actor who worked with all the great continental directors
-
Ian Whitcomb, 1941-2020
English entertainer, singer-songwriter, record producer, writer, broadcaster and actor
-
Fred Willard, 1939-2020
American actor, comedian and writer