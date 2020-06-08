Recent necrology, May 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Michael Angelis, 1952-2020
    English actor, best known for his television roles as Chrissie Todd in Boys from the Black Stuff
  • Gabriel Bacquier, 1924-2020
    French baritone, star of Covent Garden and Glyndebourne
  • Christo, 1935-2020
    Conceptual artist who wrapped the Reichstag

  • Little Richard, 1932-2020
    American singer, songwriter and musician, nicknamed The Architect of Rock and Roll
  • Kirsty McLeod, 1947-2020
    Author, columnist, gardener and traveller
  • Michel Piccoli, 1925-2020
    French actor who worked with all the great continental directors
  • Ian Whitcomb, 1941-2020
    English entertainer, singer-songwriter, record producer, writer, broadcaster and actor
  • Fred Willard, 1939-2020
    American actor, comedian and writer

