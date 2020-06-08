Recent necrology, May 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Michael Angelis, 1952-2020

English actor, best known for his television roles as Chrissie Todd in Boys from the Black Stuff

Gabriel Bacquier, 1924-2020

French baritone, star of Covent Garden and Glyndebourne

Owen Barron, 1928-2020

Christchurch author

Christo, 1935-2020

Conceptual artist who wrapped the Reichstag

Leonard David Brian Heenan, 1938-2020

One of the leading commentators on population change in New Zealand

Little Richard, 1932-2020

American singer, songwriter and musician, nicknamed The Architect of Rock and Roll

Kirsty McLeod, 1947-2020

Author, columnist, gardener and traveller

Michel Piccoli, 1925-2020

French actor who worked with all the great continental directors

Ian Whitcomb, 1941-2020

English entertainer, singer-songwriter, record producer, writer, broadcaster and actor