Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Dabney Coleman, 1932-2024
Texas-born character actor
-
Roger Corman, 1926-2024
American film director, producer, and actor
-
Sid Going, 1943-2024
New Zealand Rugby Union footballer
-
Bernard Hill, 1944-2024
English actor, known for roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings
-
Alice Munro, 1931-2024
Canadian short story writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013
-
David Sanborn, 1945-2024
American alto saxophonist
-
Richard Sherman, 1928-2024
American songwriter
-
Morgan Spurlock, 1970-2024
American documentary filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, and television producer
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, May 2024