Recent necrology, May 2024

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Roger Corman, 1926-2024
    American film director, producer, and actor
  • Sid Going, 1943-2024
    New Zealand Rugby Union footballer

You've got mail The little shop of horrors How I made a hundred movies in Hollywood and never lost a dime Super Sid Titanic

  • Alice Munro, 1931-2024
    Canadian short story writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013
  • Morgan Spurlock, 1970-2024
    American documentary filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, and television producer

Hateship, friendship, courtship, loveship, marriage Lives of girls and women Mary Poppins Supersize me The greatest movie ever sold

