Recent necrology, November 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Aaron Beck, 1921-2021
    American psychiatrist, father of cognitive therapy
  • Graeme Edge, 1941-2021
    Moody Blues drummer and lyricist
  • John Luxton, 1946-2021
    New Zealand National Party politician, former MP and Cabinet Minister

Aaron Beck on Cognitive Therapy The anxiety & worry workbook Adventures of a psychologist The wondering mind Pieces of mind

  • Wilbur Smith, 1933-2021
    Zambian-born author of historical fiction about international involvement in Southern Africa

The sound of thunder River god Look, I made a hat The Stephen Sondheim Collection A different kind of life

