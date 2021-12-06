Recent necrology, November 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
Aaron Beck, 1921-2021
American psychiatrist, father of cognitive therapy
Michael Corballis, 1936-2021
New Zealand psychologist and author
Graeme Edge, 1941-2021
Moody Blues drummer and lyricist
John Luxton, 1946-2021
New Zealand National Party politician, former MP and Cabinet Minister
Wilbur Smith, 1933-2021
Zambian-born author of historical fiction about international involvement in Southern Africa
Stephen Sondheim, 1930-2021
Giant of the musical theatre
Frank Williams, 1942-2021
Racing car driver