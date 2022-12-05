Recent necrology, November 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

Gary Blackman, 1929-2022

New Zealand scientist and author, also involved in painting, printmaking and photography

Robert Clary, 1926-2022

French-born American actor, best known for his role in Hogan's Heroes as Corporal Louis LeBeau

Audrey Eagle, 1925-2022

New Zealand botanical illustrator

Lesley Elliott, 1946-2022

New Zealand nurse and the founder and chairperson of the Sophie Elliott Foundation

Murray Halberg, 1933-2022

One of New Zealand’s greatest athletes

Jenny McLeod, 1941-2022

New Zealand composer and former professor of music at Victoria University of Wellington

Christine McVie, 1943-2022

English musician and singer, member of Fleetwood Mac

Leslie Phillips, 1924-2022

English actor, voice artist and author

Ned Rorem, 1923-2022

American composer and writer of contemporary classical music