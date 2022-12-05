Recent necrology, November 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Gary Blackman, 1929-2022
    New Zealand scientist and author, also involved in painting, printmaking and photography
  • Robert Clary, 1926-2022
    French-born American actor, best known for his role in Hogan's Heroes as Corporal Louis LeBeau
  • Lesley Elliott, 1946-2022
    New Zealand nurse and the founder and chairperson of the Sophie Elliott Foundation

Gary Blackman: Survey From the Holocaust to Hogan's Heroes The essential Audrey Eagle Sophie's legacy The golden hour

  • Jenny McLeod, 1941-2022
    New Zealand composer and former professor of music at Victoria University of Wellington
  • Ned Rorem, 1923-2022
    American composer and writer of contemporary classical music

24 tone clocks Don't stop Women's voices Local girl swept away

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries / Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi