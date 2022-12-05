Recent necrology, November 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Gary Blackman, 1929-2022
New Zealand scientist and author, also involved in painting, printmaking and photography
-
Robert Clary, 1926-2022
French-born American actor, best known for his role in Hogan's Heroes as Corporal Louis LeBeau
-
Audrey Eagle, 1925-2022
New Zealand botanical illustrator
-
Lesley Elliott, 1946-2022
New Zealand nurse and the founder and chairperson of the Sophie Elliott Foundation
-
Murray Halberg, 1933-2022
One of New Zealand’s greatest athletes
-
Jenny McLeod, 1941-2022
New Zealand composer and former professor of music at Victoria University of Wellington
-
Christine McVie, 1943-2022
English musician and singer, member of Fleetwood Mac
-
Leslie Phillips, 1924-2022
English actor, voice artist and author
-
Ned Rorem, 1923-2022
American composer and writer of contemporary classical music
-
Ellen Wittlinger, 1948-2022
American author of young adult novels