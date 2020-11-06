Recent necrology, October 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Robert Fisk, 1946-2020
    Veteran UK journalist and writer
  • Rhonda Fleming, 1922-2020
    American leading lady of the forties and fifties
  • Jeremy Montagu, 1927-2020
    Ethnomusicologist, percussionist, avid collector and curator

Goldfinger 007 The Hunt for Red October Two and A Half Men The Complete Twelfth and Final Season Pity the Nation

  • John Reid, 1928-2020
    New Zealand cricketing great
  • Eddie Van Halen, 1957-2020
    Virtuoso rock guitarist and founder of Van Halen group
  • Erin Wall, 1975-2020
    Imaginative, versatile singing actress
  • David Waller, 1962-2020
    PR expert who wrote three acclaimed biographies of 19th century figures

Timpani & Percussion Fireweed The Serpentine Cave Van Halen Rising The Magnificent Mrs Tennant

