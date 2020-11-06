Recent necrology, October 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
Rosanna Carteri, 1930-2020
Revered lyric soprano
Sean Connery, 1930-2020
First actor to play James Bond on the big screen
Conchata Ferrell, 1943-2020
American actress best known for playing Berta the housekeeper in the sitcom Two and a Half Men
Robert Fisk, 1946-2020
Veteran UK journalist and writer
Rhonda Fleming, 1922-2020
American leading lady of the forties and fifties
Jeremy Montagu, 1927-2020
Ethnomusicologist, percussionist, avid collector and curator
Jill Paton Walsh, 1937-2020
English novelist and children's writer
John Reid, 1928-2020
New Zealand cricketing great
Eddie Van Halen, 1957-2020
Virtuoso rock guitarist and founder of Van Halen group
Aleksandr Vedernikov, 1964-2020
Russian conductor known for fast tempi and loud fortissimos
Erin Wall, 1975-2020
Imaginative, versatile singing actress
David Waller, 1962-2020
PR expert who wrote three acclaimed biographies of 19th century figures