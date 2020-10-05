Recent necrology, September 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Christiane Eda-Pierre, 1932-2020
Coloratura soprano from Martinique
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1933-2020
US Supreme Court justice
-
Winston Groom, 1943-2020
Author whose novel Forrest Gump became a hit film
-
Shere Hite, 1942-2020
American-born German sex educator and feminist
-
Phil Kingsley-Jones, 1948-2020
Welsh Rubgy Union coach, Jonah Lomu’s ex-manager
-
Helen Reddy, 1941-2020
Australian-American singer, songwriter, author, actress, and activist
-
Diana Rigg, 1938-2020
English actress who played in The Avengers and Game of Thrones
-
Anne Stevenson, 1933-2020
American-British poet and writer
-
Toots, 1942-2020
Jamaican reggae singer