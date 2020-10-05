Recent necrology, September 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Shere Hite, 1942-2020
    American-born German sex educator and feminist

Conversations With RBG Notorious RBG Forrest Gump The Hite Report on Shere Hite The New Hite Report

  • Helen Reddy, 1941-2020
    Australian-American singer, songwriter, author, actress, and activist
  • Toots, 1942-2020
    Jamaican reggae singer

Phil Kingsley Jones: How Did I Manage That? The Woman I Am The Avengers Complete Series 5 Poems, 1955-2005 Never Grow Old

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries