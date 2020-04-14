Record Store Day delayed

You may have thought that Record Store Day was just another novelty 'national day', a bit like 'National Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day' (mind you, at this time in particular, this day speaks to me), or 'National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day' (which was just on 12 April, just saying- another day that speaks to me), but what if I told you that record store day is in fact THE music lovers day? It is a day of exclusive music releases, with 2020 promising tracks from legends like David Bowie, U2, Eminem and many more.

Just as importantly, Record Store Day is a chance for us to celebrate a beloved yet often forgotten institution, the independent record store.

While this day has been moved from its traditional 18 April slot to 20 June this year, (due to Covid-19 concerns), we can still begin to mark this day from home. Sure the doors may be physically closed to Christchurch's record stores, but you can still check out what stores are planning, view shops and their stories, and even attend a virtual album launch, all from the Record Store Day website.

Here are some great record stores in Christchurch, we can look forward visiting in the future (please let us know of any we've missed by commenting below):

Ride on Super Sound

A music and movie store, complete with fun merchandise.

Penny Lane Records

A comprehensive CD store with a good range of second hand and new vinyl records for sale.

AV Club

A fun vintage store on New Regent Street, with records for sale.

Maybe you just want to nerd out over some old record store photos? I feel you, hence my dive into the Christchurch City Libraries photo archives: