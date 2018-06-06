Red Zone Futures – Have your say!

Visit Regenerate Christchurch's Red Zone Futures Exhibition at 99 Cashel Street, Cashel Mall (between Colombo St and the Bridge of Remembrance) and take a look into what the future of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor could be. While you are there:
- Come and try out the virtual reality kayak and see what the Ōtākaro Avon River could look like in the future.
- Experiment building your own stopbanks and address river flooding with a state-of-the-art sandbox.
- See the exciting activities and ways the former red zone land could be used in the future
- Find out how the area could become a living laboratory to create, test, experiment and explore new technologies and ways to address climate change and sea level rise
- Explore the Green Spine and the three Reaches
- Have a chat to the friendly Regenerate Christchurch team.
When: 10am to 3pm, seven days a week (10am to 7pm on Thursdays). It is on until 30 June 2018.
Why: It's your opportunity to see what's planned for the 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor between Barbadoes St and Bexley, and have a say on the types of activities and land uses you'd like to see featured in the area.
Who: the Cashel St venue is accessible to everyone. Children are welcome (there's a corner for them if parents want to spend more time reading information).
Red Zone Futures Travelling Exhibition
Regenerate Christchurch's Red Zone Futures travelling exhibition will visit a range of public spaces, places and events around Christchurch until 30 June. Here are the libraries (and CCC facilities) you can view the Red Zone Futures travelling exhibition at:
- Thursday 7 June Linwood Library at Eastgate 10am to 5pm
- Tuesday 12 June Christchurch City Council foyer 10am to 4.30pm
- Wednesday 13 June Lyttelton Library 3pm to 5pm
- Tuesday 19 June New Brighton Library 10am to 5pm
- Thursday 21 June Fendalton Library 10am to 12.30pm
- Thursday 21 June Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre 3pm to 5pm
- Tuesday 26 June Redcliffs Library 10am to 12.30pm
- Tuesday 26 June Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre 3pm to 5pm
- Thursday 28 June Hornby Library 10am to 12.30pm
- Thursday 28 June Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre 3pm to 5pm
