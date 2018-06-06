Red Zone Futures – Have your say!

Visit Regenerate Christchurch's Red Zone Futures Exhibition at 99 Cashel Street, Cashel Mall (between Colombo St and the Bridge of Remembrance) and take a look into what the future of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor could be. While you are there:

Come and try out the virtual reality kayak and see what the Ōtākaro Avon River could look like in the future.

Experiment building your own stopbanks and address river flooding with a state-of-the-art sandbox.

See the exciting activities and ways the former red zone land could be used in the future

Find out how the area could become a living laboratory to create, test, experiment and explore new technologies and ways to address climate change and sea level rise

Explore the Green Spine and the three Reaches

Have a chat to the friendly Regenerate Christchurch team.

When: 10am to 3pm, seven days a week (10am to 7pm on Thursdays). It is on until 30 June 2018.

Why: It's your opportunity to see what's planned for the 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor between Barbadoes St and Bexley, and have a say on the types of activities and land uses you'd like to see featured in the area.

Who: the Cashel St venue is accessible to everyone. Children are welcome (there's a corner for them if parents want to spend more time reading information).

Red Zone Futures Travelling Exhibition

Regenerate Christchurch's Red Zone Futures travelling exhibition will visit a range of public spaces, places and events around Christchurch until 30 June. Here are the libraries (and CCC facilities) you can view the Red Zone Futures travelling exhibition at:

View all the venues and times for the travelling exhibition.

Explore the online version of the exhibition.

