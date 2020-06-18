Revival Rides: Picturing Canterbury

Horse drawn carriage driven by Maria for Revival Rides, a horse and carriage tour, travelling along Rolleston Avenue. 27 February 1988.

Do you have any photographs of horse drawn carriages or Revival Rides in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information