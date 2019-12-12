Salvation Army dormitory, Addington: Picturing Canterbury

The interior of one of the dormitories at the Salvation Army Social Service Centre on Poulson Street in Addington. 21 February 1963.

Do you have any photographs of the former Salvation Army dormitories in Addington? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

