Free fun in the school holidays

The school hols are on from Saturday 7 July to Sunday 22 July. Here is what you can do that's fun and FREE (and none require bookings, so you can just turn up):

LIBRARIES

Coolstuff will be visiting our libraries in the two weeks before KidsFest. Come along and say “Hi!” and be in to win some sweet prizes! Pick up a special KidsFest colouring sheet and a More FM Mata Riki Parade instruction sheet and you could win even MORE prizes! Free event, no bookings required.

Free, drop-in holiday activities

Free, drop-in holiday activities - there is no charge or booking required for these sessions.

Create your own mini world (sessions at various libraries and times)

Come and make your own mini world or diorama using shoe boxes, plenty of craft materials and your imagination!

Come and make your own mini world or diorama using shoe boxes, plenty of craft materials and your imagination! Shadow puppets Linwood Library at Eastgate, Tuesday 10 July 3pm to 4pm

Board games Linwood Library at Eastgate, Thursday 12 July 3pm to 4pm

Board games Linwood Library at Eastgate, Tuesday 17 July 3pm to 4pm

Makerspace Linwood Library at Eastgate, Wednesday 18 July 3pm to 4pm

Come to a free Craft a Creature workshop, where we’ll have loads of material available for use (the workshops are on from 10 July to 19 July).

KIDSFEST

Some KidsFest events are FREE (but make sure to check, as you'll need to make a booking for some):

The Big Chill at Linwood Park - Saturday 7 July 12pm

Kicking off KidsFest 2018 is The Big Chill in Linwood Park, full of wacky activities, skate boarding, bouncy castles, faeries and fury creatures.

Brighton Buccaneers Treasure Trail - every day, 7am to 10.30pm New Brighton Beachside Playground

Come down t' Brighton 'n discover our treasure trail. Solve th' clues, find th' spot, get some evidence o' yer findin's (Take a rubbin' o' our hidden treasure) 'n enjoy th' surroundin's!

Fun fer th' whole family! If you want to give this a try, download the activity sheets or you can grab a sheet from the New Brighton library or from the New Brighton Union Church, cnr of Union and Collingwood Street. Subscribe to the Facebook event. Find out more.

Grass Games at One Central - every day, 8am to 6pm

Check out the new maze, sports pitch and giant board game imprinted on the One Central development area, just off Manchester Street between Hereford and Worcester.

Explore your city scavenger hunt - every day, 8.30am to 5pm, Christchurch i-Site Visitor Centre

Explore the central city on our self guided scavenger hunt, discovering new and interesting things along the way. This is a great way to learn more about what's new and what's happening your town! Participants who complete the scavenger hunt go into the draw to win cool prizes!

Dino Detectives - Discover the Giants of Gondwana - every day, 10am to 4pm, Botanic Gardens

There's a dinosaur loose in the Botanic Gardens and it's eating all the trees! Follow the trail to save the Gardens from a hungry dino.

The Story Vending Machine - at various KidsFest events

The Story Vending Machine, a breakthrough of perambulatory narrative technology, roams various locations during KidsFest dispensing custom-made fictions, fables and flights of fancy for all ages! If there are any cancelled due to weather conditions check out the KidsFest Facebook page for pop-up appearances in the Christchurch City Council Foyer.

KidsFest Church service - Sunday 8 July 10am to 10.45am

A Church service for kids held at the Cardboard Cathedral, Latimer Square. Church with a difference - fun, music, drama and who knows what?!

Elgregoe Magician at Eastgate - 9 to 15 July

Elgregoe Magician at Eastgate is appearing from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 July, two shows daily at 11am and 1pm,

Galactic night at the Museum - 10, 12, 17, 19 July

This July, join in the Galactic Night at the Museum.

Calling all space invaders, star trekkers and aliens. Explore a galaxy, not so far away, in an astronomical after-hours adventure at the Museum. Dress up as your favourite space character or creature and follow the clues to unscramble some amazing space facts. You could win a prize! Koha appreciated. Free and no bookings required.

Tuesday 10 July 6pm to 8pm

Thursday 12 July 6pm to 8pm

Tuesday 17 July 6pm to 8pm

Thursday 19 July 6pm to 8pm

Rockets and Robots Fun Day - Wednesday 11 July 10am to 4pm

See robots and rockets at the Air Force Museum! Discover how robots and rockets are used in our world! Check out one of the NZ Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots* in action, and try on parts of their protective bomb suit. Get curious and learn more about the University of Canterbury’s own rockets and robots at this FREE, one-day-only event. Suitable for 3-13 year olds.

Cardboard Cathedral Tours - Wednesday 11 July and Wednesday 18 July 10am to 11am

Come and enjoy a tour of the Cardboard Cathedral - the only one made substantially of cardboard!

Springfree Jumpfest - Thursday 12 July and Thursday 19 July 10am to 3pm

Springfree Trampoline will be hosting a Jumpfest. Come along with your children for a fun day of jumping, games, prizes and enter the draw to win a trampoline. This will be weather dependent and we will advise on the morning of the event if it will be cancelled.

Breakmission - Saturday 14 July 1.30pm to 5.30pm

Breakmission Workshops with Keza Wardlaw and other recognised instructors teaching young people Hip Hop, Breakdance and Graffiti Art. Breakdance / B-Boy competition taking place, with dance demonstrations by a dance studio between competition phases.

Eastgate Colourful colouring in competition - Monday 16 to Friday 20 July

Eastgate's Colourful colouring in competition is on from Monday 16 to Friday 20 July, 10am to 2pm.

Stampfest 2018 - Saturday 21 July 1.25pm to 3.45pm

Join in Stampfest "for a stamp filled afternoon where you can learn all about your stamps, various aspects of the hobby, its history and see how you can travel the world without leaving home."

More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade - Saturday 21 July, 4.30 to 6.30pm

The More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade starts in Cathedral Square. Join an exciting exploratory night time journey through central Christchurch from Cathedral Square to The Terraces around the Ōtākaro/Avon River Precinct. Bring along your own creations, lanterns, wearable light art or torches. Mata Riki or Little Faces is connected with celebrating Māori New Year – the perfect match for the KidsFest Parade. Dress up warm.

KIDS MARKETS

Kids Indoor market at Halswell Community Hub Friday 13 July 11am to 2pm. Event is free to the general public, stalls cost $10.

Christchurch Kids Market Monday 16 July 10am to 2.30pm at the A&P Showgrounds. Event is free to the general public, stalls cost $5. Find out more on the Christchurch Kids Market website.

MORE FREE FUN IN CHRISTCHURCH

For more events and activities, search Eventfinda.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.