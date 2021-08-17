She is Not Your Rehab: WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

In the 60s we lived in a state housing area. One evening there was a knock on the front door. No-one ever used the front door; it was always the back. I answered to a dishevelled neighbour from up the road who had a red puffy face and a look of fear; she was shivering in a light petticoat. Mum came and said "Make a cup of tea please" while guiding her into the front room, shutting the door behind her.

Mum later told me the neighbour's husband was handy with his fists. My first introduction to Domestic Violence as it was then called.

The She is Not Your Rehab movement wants to change all that. Barber Mataio (Matt) Brown in his Riccarton business My Fathers Barbers has cut the hair of All Blacks and the Wu Tang Clan, but his mission is to "redefine society's view of masculinity and to help end the cycle of domestic violence affecting whānau all over New Zealand".

At the WORD Christchurch event, Matt and his wife Sarah Brown (Ngāpuhi/Te Rarawa) speak with Victor Rodger about their new book She Is Not Your Rehab based on the global anti-violence movement he inspired, his own journey of healing, and what it might take for a generation of men to break cycles of abuse.

My family member went to the book launch of She is Not Your Rehab and reported it was a lively event. "Such a good speaker". Go hear for yourself - She is Not Your Rehab, Friday 27 August 5.30pm to 6.30pm The Piano. Get tickets now. This WORD Christchurch event is presented by Pegasus Health.

She Is Not your Rehab



She is Not Your Rehab

In the news:

WORD Christchurch

Related WORD events: Her Say. Jackie Clark and The Aunties present honest stories of courage, told by survivors of domestic abuse in their own words.

WORD Christchurch website (for the full programme and info about authors)

Our page about WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

Follow WORD on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Clare, Tūranga