Snow White: 50 years ago this month

A production of Snow White arrived in Christchurch 50 years ago, causing much excitement!

The Australian touring show of Snow White caused much excitement for many children in Christchurch. Hundreds of children and their parents gathered at the airport to see the cast of Snow White arrive for their three week stay in Christchurch. Many children then also met the cast when they went along to see the show at the Theatre Royal.

Were you autograph hunting at the airport? Or lucky enough to meet the cast at a show? Or perhaps you can find someone you know in the crowds?

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 5,000 negatives and 5,500 prints to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 26,500 items that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

