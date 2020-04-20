Storytime, Anytime!

Are your little ones missing library storytime? Well you can now have storytime at home with Story Box Library.

Story Box Library is the best place to watch celebrated stories read aloud by our favourite storytellers. If you and your tamariki love a story - and has been known to end a story with the words "Again! Again!" - you can just press play. There are great books to choose from with some great storytellers including, authors, actors, sportspeople and heaps more.

Here are some of my favourite stories.

What's your favourite story and who is your favourite storyteller?