Stuck at home? We can work it out

Here are some fun and safe exercise options you can try while in lockdown (If you have an underlying health condition or any doubts, it is advisable to check in with your GP).

Sport Canterbury

Sport Canterbury have provided a set of easy exercises that focus on strength and balance. The only equipment you will need is a chair. They have several other sets of exercises in the Be Active dropdown menu, including a Butterfly Game and have more information under a COVID-19 info hub.

Christchurch Recreation and Sports Centres

Christchurch Recreation and Sports Centres on Facebook have online workouts on offer. Mindfulness with Mana is a 45-minute class which focuses on breathing techniques and 30/30/30 provides 30 minutes of cardio, 30 of strength training and 30 of stretch and relaxation.There are also 45-minute BAT (Butts, Abs, Thighs) and Stretch and Release workouts and Rob offers a few laughs with his cross-training workouts (about 50 minutes).

Exercise videos on Kanopy and Access Video

With your library card you can access free exercise videos on the Christchurch City Libraries’ website via the Kanopy and Access Video platforms.Typing ‘exercise’ or ‘workout’ into search boxes for Kanopy and Access Video bring up plenty of fitness videos.

Health and Fitness eMagazines

We have health, fitness and wellbeing eMagazines on the PressReader and RBDigital Magazine platforms.

Exercise and workout eBooks

There are many exercise and workout eBooks available via the Overdrive and Wheelers platforms. For help setting up eBooks on your device, ring 941-7923.

Find eBooks:

Les Mills at TVNZ On Demand

Les Mills and TVNZ have combined to offer Les Mills (TM) ondemand workouts for adults at TVNZ OnDemand. If you don’t have a TVNZ OnDemand account it is free to join and the three workouts are just short of an hour each.

Body Balance is Yoga-based and has a Tai Chi derived warm-up, Body Attack is high energy and includes aerobic and strength training while Body Combat has martial arts-inspired moves.

Les Mills Born to Move, also at TVNZ OnDemand, has videos for children aged 4 to 16 years with a focus on fun and self-esteem as well as physical fitness.