Stuff we love – Staff Pickles pick their favourite books, movies, and music

Every month, the Staff Pickles librarians choose some of their favourite things. Here are their August selections:

List created by StaffPickles



Our team share the stuff they are loving this month. A Staff Pickles list.

Moata's pick: Ever watched a movie with a historical setting and wondered how much the story was being "Hollywoodified"? This book based on Von Tunzelmann's column in The Guardian dishes on the most egregious, silly, and non-factual examples...as well as the best, with a slightly snarky tone of voice to keep things amusing. A must for movie fans and pedants. BibWidget

Roberta's pick: I read this book flopping around the house in old pj's and big fluffy slippers. Not stylish at all. But this book lifted my heart and soul out of our winter and transported me to the splendour of the Russian Court. Read it with "A Gentleman in Moscow" on the side. Just beautiful. BibWidget

Roberta's Pick. Let's just cut to the chase here, I love Murakami's writing. I have bought the book. This is not an unbiased review. Just seven brilliant short stories.But if you like writing that is both restrained and vivid, this one is for you. BibWidget

Alison's pick: I really am loving this - a real historical mystery. Though most of the book is set in 2008, everything that happens to the characters is rooted deeply in the history of Bulgaria, and as the threats pile up they must figure out why, exactly, they are in so much danger from something horrific that happened years ago. A novel of beautiful writing, old stories, dark communist history, and lovely heroine. BibWidget

Dan's pick: The best of the franchise imho! BibWidget

Dan's pick: A good modern take on the viking saga from a new author with obvious talent for character-driven storytelling & a great deal of knowledge on the history & culture of the ancient race of civilised warriors. A good read if you like historic adventures! BibWidget

Dan's pick: Some small ensemble jazz from the greatest baritone sax player of last century. Pair him up with Chet Baker on trumpet & have them out the front of a quartet & you've got some beaut historic American jazz, from when melody was king! BibWidget

Donna's pick: This is an astonishing book. It has a kind of small, personal honesty and realness about people, and families. But it also excels at the broader scope of war, and fleeing your home. The author has put her heart and soul into this story - and produced a truly memorable book. It's the art of writing/drawing a graphic novel memoir at its best. BibWidget

Donna's pick: I relished this book - the illustrations are beautiful and unique, and the story is full of monsters, murder, and terrible stories from the past. It has darkness, eroticism, and layers of mystery. (I first spotted it recommended on Twitter by NZ author Sarah Laing) BibWidget

Donna's pick: Normally with a book of photos, I might flick through and look at the pictures and ignore the words. But in this book - the photo are great, plenty never before seen - but the words are cool too. Great little anecdotes from Steve who worked as an art director for Prince for many years, and knew him well. BibWidget

Donna's pick: This documentary about disgraced congressman Antony Weinter is a hard watch. It shows his campaign to become mayor of New York, but his previous social media misadventures keep coming back to bite. It's fascinating, revealing, and really quite sad. BibWidget

Kim's pick: Really enjoyed the wry observations and intriguing internal thoughts exposed in these diary entries. Julavits puts into print the sort of thoughts we ourselves might sometimes think but not dare say, reveals how she really feels about people and social situations, shares a bit of gossip and is unnervingly open about not only her past loves but the love lives of others. Through her we see small town life up-close and there's a few musings on marriage and motherhood. She gets away with being self-indulgent by being as deprecating and analytical of herself as she is to others. Honest and funny all at once. BibWidget

Moata's pick: It's 2029 and Wolverine ain't the mutant he used to be. The tone of this movie isn't at all what you'd expect from the X-Men franchise and that's why I love it. Heavy on the entropy, it's violent, gritty and very low on "it's time to go save the world now" bravado. BibWidget

View Full List »