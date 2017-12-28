Summer Holiday Activities – January 2018

All ages are welcome at these activities. sessions are FREE, and they don't require bookings (unless mentioned otherwise)! Join in from Tuesday 9 January 2018.

Using cut material and a number of knots - create a super-cute 'no sew' cushion. Use it at home, or give it as a present!

Find out where and when these sessions are on: No-Sew Cushion Creation

Create a spinning fan to cool you off this summer by using simple materials like straws, paper, scissors, and pins.

Find out where and when these sessions are on: Make a Pin Wheel Fan

Love reading and taking photos? Bring along your own device and take pics of yourself in our summer-themed photo booth. All ages welcome.

Find out where and when these sessions are on: Summer Reading Photo Booth

Drop in and have a look at how 3D printing works.

Find out where and when these sessions are on: 3D Printing Demo

Help your Bee-Bots find their way around a map using entry-level coding.

Find out where and when these sessions are on: Bee-Bots

Use a special quilling tool and lots of bright craft materials to create your own super cute lion note holder. Library staff will help you with your creation. All craft material sourced from the MAKE Company. Free, but bookings are essential - phone 9417923. For ages 5 to 12 years.

Find out where and when these sessions are on: Create a Lion Note Holder

Come along to a taonga (treasure) themed school holiday session and discover what cool things are hidden in your library. Enjoy storytelling, go on a scavenger hunt to discover treasuers, and then get crafty and make a treasure box to take home. Free, but bookings are essential - phone 9417923. For ages 5 to 12 years.

Find out where and when these sessions are on: Treasure in the Libraries

SEE ALSO:

Summertime Reading Club on until Friday 19 January 2018!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.