Summertime Reads with BorrowBox

Summertime reading just got better we have got five titles that you can listen to on BorrowBox with no waits or holds, there is something for everyone we have titles to suit preschoolers to adults.

Audiobooks are great, we listen to them as a family on long road trips, if you have a child that struggles to sleep an audiobook can help. The quiet of child engrossed in an audiobook is a wonderful thing. If you haven't listened to one before try one of these great titles, always available from 31 December till the end of summer!

The Little Princess Treasury by Tony Ross

Narrated by Jilly Bond

This collection includes a selection of 21 royal stories starring the Little Princess – a character who has many exciting adventures as she explores her independence.

Perfect for preschoolers who declare "I Want a Bedtime Story!" This collection includes other classics like - I Want My Potty, I Don't Want to Go to Bed, I Want My Dummy, I Don't Want to Wash My Hands, and I Want My Mum.

These books are a great listen for little princesses and princes aged three and over. (If your child would like to borrow the book to read along with the audio, check out The Little Princess by Tony Ross)

How To Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell

Narrated by David Tennant

Hiccup Horrendous Haddock the Third is a smallish Viking with a longish name. Hiccup’s father is chief of the Hairy Hooligan tribe which means Hiccup is the Hope and the Heir to the Hairy Hooligan throne – but most of the time Hiccup feels like a very ordinary boy, finding it hard to be a Hero.

In the first How to Train Your Dragon tale, Hiccup must lead ten novices in their initiation into the Hairy Hooligan Tribe. They have to train their dragons or be banished from the tribe forever!

But what if Hiccup’s dragon resembles an ickle brown bunny with wings? And has no teeth? The Seadragonus Giganticus Maximus is stirring and wants to devour every Viking on the Isle of Berk … Can Hiccup save the tribe – and become a Hero?

The Time Travel Diaries by Caroline Lawrence

Narrated by Simon Scardifield

Billionaire Solomon Daisy is obsessed with the skeleton of a blue-eyed girl from Roman London. He has managed to invent a Time Machine so that he can go and find her, but it's estimated that for each hour spent in the past, the time traveller's life will be shortened so Solomon recruits a potential child time traveller: Alex Papas, a twelve-year-old boy who knows a smattering of Greek and Latin.

Alex's mission is to go back to Londinium through a portal in London's Mithraeum and find out all he can about the blue-eyed girl.

There are just three rules:

1. Naked you go and naked you must return. 2. Drink, don't eat. 3. As little interaction as possible.

But Time Travel is no picnic - and Roman London is far more dangerous than anyone could have known.

Toffee by Sarah Crossan

Narrated by Sophie Roberts

Allison is in danger at home. Her stepmother has run away and her father is getting worse. So she runs away too and with no where to live finds herself hiding out, miles from home, in an elderly woman's shed. But this woman, Marla, has dementia and doesn't recognise her as Allison, believing she is an old friend from her past called Toffee.

So this is who Allison becomes, morphing into a person Marla usually knows and trusts but sometimes fears and fights. Eventually Allison's stepmother shows up, armed with a new baby girl, a new sibling. Marla then finds herself, once lonely and vulnerable, the saviour to three desperate women. But Marla's son is frustrated with his mother, and can be angry and violent. Is there a way for this new family to stay together?

From one-time winner and two-time Carnegie Medal short-listed author Sarah Crossan, this new novel is poignant, stirring and huge-hearted.

Gotta Get Theroux This by Louis Theroux

Narrated by Louis Theroux

In Gotta Get Theroux This, Louis takes the reader on a joyous journey from his anxiety-prone childhood to his unexpectedly successful career. Nervously accepting the BBC’s offer of his own series, he went on to create an award-winning documentary style that has seen him immersed in the weird worlds of paranoid US militias and secretive pro-wrestlers, get under the skin of celebrities like Max Clifford and Chris Eubank and tackle gang culture in San Quentin prison, all the time wondering whether the same qualities that make him good at documentaries might also make him bad at life.

The audio edition contains an exclusive additional chapter.