Swap seeds at your library this spring – The Great Library Seed Swap

It's nearly Spring (yay) and to celebrate the season of growing and greenery, we are hosting seed swaps. Bring in your leftover seeds to Lyttelton, Spreydon, South, Hornby or Akaroa Library and we'll put them out to share.
We welcome vegetable, herb, flower, native, and heritage seeds. You can bring any spare potted-up seedlings. Seeds can be dropped in anytime before or during seed swap week. If you're bringing in seedlings, please drop them off at the beginning of the week.
The Great Lyttelton Library Seed Swap
Monday 4 September to Friday 8 September
The Great Spreydon Library Seed Swap
Saturday 9 September 10am to 1pm
The Great Hornby Library Seed Swap
Saturday 9 September 10am to 12pm and Monday 11 September 2pm to 5pm
The Great South Library Seed Swap
Saturday 9 September 10.30am to 1pm; Sunday 10 September 10.30am to 1pm
The Great Akaroa Library Seed Swap
Monday 11 September to Saturday 16 September
There are plenty more green-fingered resources at your libraries. Take a look at our page about gardens and gardening and explore the books, magazines, and eMagazines in our collection.