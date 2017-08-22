Swap seeds at your library this spring – The Great Library Seed Swap

It's nearly Spring (yay) and to celebrate the season of growing and greenery, we are hosting seed swaps. Bring in your leftover seeds to Lyttelton, Spreydon, South, Hornby or Akaroa Library and we'll put them out to share.

We welcome vegetable, herb, flower, native, and heritage seeds. You can bring any spare potted-up seedlings. Seeds can be dropped in anytime before or during seed swap week. If you're bringing in seedlings, please drop them off at the beginning of the week.