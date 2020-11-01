Talking Books Book Club: Down Cemetery Road

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for November, Down Cemetery Road by Mick Herron. Discover CWA Gold Dagger winner Mick Herron’s debut novel where a search for a missing child unravels a murderous conspiracy.



Down Cemetery Road by Mick Herron

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a young girl disappears in the aftermath, Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her. Accustomed to dull chores in a childless household and hosting her husband’s wearisome business clients for dinner, Sarah suddenly finds herself questioning everything she thought she knew, as her investigation reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

Look out for December title The Christmas Egg by Mary Kelly