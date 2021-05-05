Talking Books Book Club May 2021: A Testament to Murder

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for May, A Testament to Murder by Vivian Conroy. Set in the 1920s, A Testament To Murder is a cosy mystery and an ode to the works of Agatha Christie.

A Testament to Murder by Vivian Conroy

The opening of an archaeological exhibition brings with it intrigue and evil as a fabled cursed golden death mask lives up to its dark past and death strikes at the exhibition.While digging up pieces of history, these archaeologists have also been burying secrets - deadly ones - and it’s up to Jasper to uncover the truth before the murderer strikes again. With a nosy journalist desperate to breathe life into the rumour that the mask brings bad luck to anyone possessing it, and the police eager to blame a famous cat burglar who recently pulled off a string of daring robberies, Jasper is on his own in bringing the true culprit to light.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.