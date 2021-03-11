Talking Books Book Club: Snap

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for March, Snap by Belinda Bauer. Longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, Snap is a genre-defying novel that shows the lifetime's fallout from the decision of a moment.

Snap by Belinda Bauer

Snap decisions can be fatal...

On a stifling summer’s day, eleven-year-old Jack and his two sisters sit in their broken-down car, waiting for their mother to come back and rescue them. Jack’s in charge, she said. I won’t be long. But she never comes back. Three years later, mum-to-be Catherine wakes to find a knife beside her bed, and a note that says: I could have killed you. Meanwhile Jack is still in charge - of his sisters, of supporting them all, of making sure nobody knows they’re alone in the house, and - quite suddenly - of finding out the truth about what happened to his mother. But the truth can be a dangerous thing.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

