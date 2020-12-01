Talking Books Book Club: The Christmas Egg

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for December, The Christmas Egg: A seasonal mystery by Mary Kelly. A golden age mystery of international intrigue set in London at Christmas time.

The Christmas Egg by Mary Kelly

In a gloomy flat off Islington High Street, Chief Inspector Brett Nightingale and Sergeant Beddoes find an old woman dead. Princess Olga Karukhin, who fled from Russia at the time of the Revolution, has lived in terror of being discovered ever since. Olga’s grandson, Ivan, appears to have run from the scene, but is later seen returning to the flat as though oblivious to the terrible crime. Taking place between 22nd and 24th December, Nightingale’s enquiry takes him across London, culminating in the wrapping of the mystery on Christmas Eve.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

In 2021, look out for the January title Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith