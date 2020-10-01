Talking Books Book Club: The Nancys – October 2020

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for October, The Nancys, by NZ writer R.W.R. McDonald. Discover an exciting whodunnit and double Ngaio Marsh Awards finalist.

The Nancys by R. W. R. McDonald

Eleven year old Tippy Chan lives in a small town in a quiet part of the world - where her Uncle Pike escaped from the first chance he got as a teenager. Now Pike is back with his new boyfriend Devon to look after Tippy while her mum's on a cruise. Tippy's in love with her uncle's old Nancy Drew books and is desperate to solve a real mystery. When her teacher's body is found beside Riverstone's only traffic light, Tippy's moment has arrived. She and her minders form the Nancys, a secret amateur detective club - though their adventure quickly morphs into something more dangerous. Regardless of their own safety, and despite the constant distraction of questionable fashion choices in the town that style forgot, the Nancys know only they can stop the killer from striking again.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

The Nancys



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1064750037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Nancys<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">, opens a new window</span></a>