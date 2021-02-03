Talking Books Book Club: The Poisoned Chocolates Case

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for February, The Poisoned Chocolates Case by Anthony Berkeley, a Golden Age mystery from the founder of the Detection Club which features six amateur but intrepid detectives.

The Poisoned Chocolates Case by Anthony Berkeley

Graham and Joan Bendix have apparently succeeded in making that eighth wonder of the modern world, a happy marriage. And into the middle of it there drops, like a clap of thunder, a box of chocolates. Joan Bendix is killed by a poisoned box of liqueur chocolates that cannot have been intended for her to eat. The police investigation rapidly reaches a dead end. Chief Inspector Moresby calls on Roger Sheringham and his Crimes Circle - six amateur but intrepid detectives - to consider the case. The evidence is laid before the Circle and the members take it in turn to offer a solution. Each is more convincing than the last, slowly filling in the pieces of the puzzle, until the dazzling conclusion.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

