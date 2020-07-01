Talking Books Book Club: The Puppet Show

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for July, The Puppet Show by M.W. Craven, a dark and twisted thriller that won the 2019 CWA Gold Dagger Award.

The Puppet Show by M.W. Craven

A serial killer is burning people alive in the Lake District’s prehistoric stone circles. He leaves no clues and the police are helpless. When his name is found carved into the charred remains of the third victim, disgraced detective Washington Poe is brought back from suspension and reluctantly partnered with civilian analyst Tilly Bradshaw. Together, they uncover a trail that only he is meant to see. The killer has a plan and Poe is part of it. As the body count rises, Poe discovers he has more invested in the case than he could have possibly imagined.

Getting Started

Go to ulibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

