Talking Books Book Club: The Vanished Bride

Talking Books Book Club from uLibrary has a great new title for June, The Vanished Bride by Bella Ellis, a mystery series with a literary twist, featuring the Bronte sisters as amateur detectives.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

The Vanished Bride by Bella Ellis

Yorkshire, 1845. A young woman has gone missing from her home, Chester Grange, leaving no trace, save a pool of blood and a slew of dark rumours about her marriage. A few miles away, Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë are horrified, yet intrigued. Desperate to find out more, the sisters visit Chester Grange, where they find the absence of an investigation. Together, the young women realise they could help solve the mystery and that if they don't attempt to find out what happened, no one else will. The path to the truth is not an easy one, especially in a society which believes a woman's place to be in the home, not wandering the countryside looking for clues.