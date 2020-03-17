Talking History – The Essentials of Oral History Research

Ever fancied yourself, microphone in hand, capturing the large and small events that shape our world and tomorrow's history? If so, come and join us at Tūranga for a two day workshop run by the Alexander Turnbull Library's oral historians Helen Frizzell and Lynette Shum. Part of the National Library's Outreach Services, these workshops are aimed at anyone considering using oral history in their work, community or personal projects.

Participants will learn how to: Plan a project, select interviewees, choose the best equipment, develop interview techniques, process and store collected material all within the National Oral History Association of NZ'sopens a new window established technical, ethical and legal framework and to international archival standards.

All equipment is provided and participants will receive comprehensive guides and resources upon completion, and a certificate of attendance. If you already have a recorder you intend to use for your project, please bring it. If you intend to purchase a recorder beforehand, please email ATLOutreach@dia.govt.nz to check minimum specifications.

Attendance costs $300 (or $220 for Community Services Card holders or full time students) and includes both days. You'll be invoiced between day one and day two. Funding for oral history training is available by applying to the Jack Ilott Oral History Education Fundopens a new window.

The first workshop is being held on Saturday 28 March 8.45am to 4.30pm and the second on Saturday 2 May 8.45am to 4.30pm.

Spaces are limited to 12, and booking is essential. Both workshops are being held at Auaha Hīhī | Spark Place, He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor, Tūranga.

For more information or for bookings please call 941 7923 or check our events calendaropens a new window for more details: