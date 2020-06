An online database of eBooks for teens that includes a selection of Graphic Novels, Enhanced Novels, eBooks, classic literature, National Geographic videos, and audiobooks. No downloads, no waiting, this online streaming collection has instant access. The TeenBookCloud Collection has about 1000 titles, including 372 ebooks, 155 Enhanced Ebooks, 120 audio books, 120 national geographic videos, and 74 graphic novels!

Available for limited time!