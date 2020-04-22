The Adventures of Library Susan ~ Part Four

Well, here we are again. So was that week four? I'm having trouble keeping track. It's been a busy one, whatever number week it was. School was back—if you can call it "back" when no-one's been anywhere! The Young Lad isn't really interested in doing the activities his teachers suggest any more than he is in doing things I suggest, so I'm just trying to encourage him to do at least one vaguely educational thing each day, and then not beat myself up if he doesn't!

Even though it's been a busy week, Susan and I have managed to squeeze in a bit of fun. When we heard about a really cool new book called Super Felix we just couldn't resist having a bit of superhero fun ourselves! I put together a list of Superhero stories that I thought you and your kids might enjoy, and then Susan had a go at leaping tall buildings in a single bound!

Super Felix is written and illustrated by Phoebe Morris especially for Kiwi kids who might be feeling a bit anxious about Covid-19. Felix is a little kid who's on a mission to save the world one handwash at a time!

Stories to watch

Susan and I have really missed seeing you for Storytimes, and if you're missing Storytimes too, well, have we got a treat for you! Digital Storytimes by librarians is here! Maybe one day soon Susan and I will be able to share digital Storytimes with you too!

If you like Elephant and Piggie books by Mo Willems, you'll love watching the Elephant and Piggie Show created by Ms. Abby and Mr. Peter, a couple of librarians from Wisconsin. They share a new episode each week on their library Facebook page.

Elephant and Piggie Show--My Friend is Sad Time for another Elephant and Piggie Story! In "My Friend is Sad," Piggie tries everything to make Gerald happy. But why isn't it working? Thanks for watching! Don't forget to LIKE and SHARE--it helps us out 🙂 And a special thanks to Mo WIllems for allowing us to record his work. Posted by Hartland Public Library on Friday, April 17, 2020

I really enjoyed watching I Want My Hat Back by Little Angle Theatre, and if you'd like to watch some Kiwi stories, Ruth Paul is sharing her stories during lockdown on her Ruth Paul Picture Books channel.

Fun stuff to do

I love puzzles! I was so excited when I discovered that Te Papa has created online jigsaw puzzles from some of the treasures in their collections! The puzzles are customisable from just 6 pieces all the way up to 1131 pieces. So it doesn't matter how old the puzzle fans in your bubble are, anyone can join in. And, if you felt like it, you could also talk about the art and artifacts, and lo-and-behold, you've done a bit of learning at home without even realising it!

If you like numbers, you might like some of these free maths resources made by Creative Maths. There's even a fun spiral creator you could play with. Just pick a number for the angles, and watch the pretty patterns it creates. You could make it a bit more educational by trying to guess the sort of shape different angles will create.

For book related activities, you could try the activity sheets from Penguin Book's or Gecko Press. I especially liked the Wildlife of Aotearoa quiz (I only got half the answers right, but I'm just a sucker for quizzes!) If you've got a budding DOC worker in your bubble, with just a smidgen of research I'm sure they'd beat me hands down!

Bears

When Susan isn't reading stories or mucking about with me, she's still hanging out with the bears in our front window. She's spent so much time with the bears, she thought she needed a costume to help her fit in. What do you think, can she pass as a bear? If you've enjoy going on bear hunts in your neighbourhood, why not check out Anthony's Windows, a cute movie series created by Motion and Light?

If you missed Susan's earlier virtual visits, you can catch up on all The Adventures of Library Susan.

Till next time. Ka kite, and look after your bubbles.