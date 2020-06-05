The Adventures of Library Susan ~ Part Ten

Kia ora, hello again!

I know you guys are missing Storytimes just as much as me, because the question I've been asked the most since we opened is, "When will Storytimes be back?"

(It's only digital Storytimes and Babytimes for the moment, sorry. We would love your feedback on these if you've got a minute)

Now, it might be that your tamariki are missing me, and Susan, and listening to stories, and singing songs. But, in my heart of hearts, I know that what the kids REALLY miss, is the bubbles!! So this week, I thought our tiny adventure had better have some bubbles (and not the lockdown kind!) And what sort of stories go with bubbles, I wonder? Well, if unicorns fart glitter, and I’ve heard that they do, maybe they burp bubbles?

So this week, we bring you bubbles and unicorns!

So check out our glittery, sparkly, rainbow unicorn filled list.

Another thing I thought my Storytimes crew might be missing is colouring-in. I usually give out a colouring sheet every week, so I’ve drawn a unicorn to colour-in especially for you.

Ka kite, see you next time, and if you missed any of our adventures, you can catch the rest of them here.