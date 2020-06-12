The Adventures of Library Susan ~ the Last Part

Kia ora everyone. Well, this is it! Me and Susan tuning in for one last virtual visit before Storytimes gets back to normal!

We've loved sharing our adventures with you, but we are really looking forward to sharing Storytimes in the library. Susan can't wait to see all her friends! In fact, the other day I realised she'd snuck into the Storytimes chair just like she does every Wednesday morning.

I had to tell her we weren't quite ready for that yet. But seeing her in her costume reminded me of a great book, called The Fox in the Library and, naturally that lead to a Fox booklist!

Foxes sometimes get a bad rap, and there are plenty of stories about villainous foxes. But there are also some wonderful stories about foxes who are stand-out heroes too!





Well, it really was a tiny adventure this time. I hope you've enjoyed seeing the mischief Susan got up to during lockdown and beyond as much as I enjoyed mischief-making with her!

But before we go, there's one more thing we want to share with you. I know it's not just Storytimes the local tamariki have been missing! I know they've all missed Rongo, the Matuku Takotako baby doll. So I wanted you to know that Rongo has been safe at home with me during lockdown and Level 2, and has been waiting (somewhat impatiently!) to be allowed back in the library to enjoy cuddles and play.

Ka kite! I'm sure we'll see you all soon!