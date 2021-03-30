The Art of Taking It Easy: Big Library Read – Monday 5 to Monday 19 April

Christchurch City Libraries is helping readers embrace humour to reduce stress together during the next Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From 5 to 19 April, readers can learn stress-managing techniques from psychologist and stand-up comedian Brian King’s The Art of Taking It Easy eBook with no waitlists or holds.

Christchurch City Libraries readers can join by visiting OverDrive or downloading the Libby app, then discuss online at https://discuss.biglibraryread.com/.

From a psychologist and stand-up comedian comes The Art of Taking It Easy, a practical, yet laugh-out-loud guide to embracing humour to reduce stress and live a happier, fuller life. Dr. Brian King got a degree in psychology before becoming a world-touring comic and the host of humour therapy seminars attended by more than ten thousand people each year.

In this brilliant guide, he presents hands-on techniques for managing stress by rewiring our brains to approach potentially difficult situations through a lens of positivity. To do so, Dr. King explores what stress is, where it comes from, and what it does to our bodies and brains. He delves deep into how to address everyday stress—as well as anxiety, insecurities, repression, and negativity—and gives insight into resulting ailments such as anxiety disorders, depression, hypertension, obesity, substance abuse disorders, and more. Dr. King's techniques are chemical and cost free, and embrace humour, resilience, relaxation, optimism, gratitude, and acceptance. Instead of a dry medical approach to dealing with stress, this unique volume is filled with life-changing tips and instructions presented with humour and a wealth of memorable, smile-inducing anecdotes.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. The Art of Taking It Easy is the 24th selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires a Library name card to get started.

The Art of Taking It Easy was published by Apollo Publishers. The title can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.

