The Christchurch Mid-Autumn Festival 中秋节

The 2019 Mid-Autumn Festival in Christchurch will take place on Thursday 12 September, 5pm to 9pm at the Hub Hornby, 418 Main South Road.

The Chinese Lantern Festival 中秋节 and Moon Cake 月餅



The Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋节) is a Chinese festival celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th Chinese lunar month. It falls on September 13 this year. Mid-Autumn Festival is a “harvest festival”, where people celebrate and worship the moon. That’s why it also called, “Moon Festival”.

As a time for families to be together, Mid-Autumn Festival’s typical food is mooncake which is round and symbolizes reunion. Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for families to be together. Symbolising this is the mooncake, which is round and represents reunion. Families and friends gather together to celebrate by eating mooncakes and appreciating the spectacular beauty of the fullest and brightest moon.

The origin of the mooncake goes back to the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907 AD). Famous poets in this era were often inspired by the moon, so many ancient Chinese poems had lunar themes. The emperors would often offer a tribute of fruits and pastries to the moon goddess. This developed into a folk custom which has carried on to this day.

Traditionally, mooncakes are filled with lotus paste or red bean paste, with a glazed exterior. Some mooncakes contain salted yolks, representing the moon, which give the cake a sweet and savoury flavour. Some include nuts, sesame paste, and even preserved meats like salted pork. Different regions in China have different flavours.

A Pioneer of Chinese Cuisine in Christchurch: a photographic exhibition of Chung Wah Restaurant (14 September to 5 October)



New Zealand Chinese Language Week 22 to 28 September

Nĭ hăo! New Zealand Chinese Language Week is on from 22 to 28 September.

2019 celebrations at Christchurch City Libraries

Are you interested in learning Chinese language and culture? Come along to the cultural events taking place throughout the week.

Chinese Immersion Day Saturday 21 September 2pm to 5pm

Join us for a fun filled afternoon of traditional Chinese culture. In conjunction with The Confucius Institute and NZ Chinese Language Teachers Association. Free, no bookings required.

Tautoru | TSB Space Hapori, Level 1, Tūranga.

Tūranga 60 Cathedral Square

Chinese Language and Culture appreciation workshops Monday 23 September, Wednesday 25 September, and Thursday 26 September 3.30pm to 5pm

Learn basic Chinese phrases and numbers, familiarise yourself with China's cities and types of cuisines, play mah-jong, practise calligraphy, and even listen to some traditional Chinese music. Free, no bookings required. Linwood Library at Eastgate.

Linwood Library 1st Floor Eastgate Shopping Centre, Buckleys Road

Storytimes Tuesday 24 September 10.30am to 11am

Come along to this special themed storytimes session with Chinese songs and rhymes.

Shirley Library 36 Marshland Road (by the Palms Mall)

Chinese taster class Saturday 28 September 10am to 11am

Join us for an interactive session using basic Mandarin Chinese for adults. Free, phone 9417923 or email library@ccc.govt.nz to make a booking.

Introduction to Mah-jong session Saturday 28 September 10am to 11am

Come along and join us for this introduction to the game Mah-jong. Free, phone 9417923 or email library@ccc.govt.nz to make a booking.

Shirley Library 36 Marshland Road (by the Palms Mall)

View events in the calendar.

