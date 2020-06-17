The Darwin Affair: Big Library Read – 22 June to 13 July 2020

Christchurch City Library patrons can join millions of readers around the globe in reading a historical fiction thriller eBook during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From Monday 22 June to Monday 13 July, readers can borrow and read Tim Mason’s “intellectually stimulating and viscerally exciting” eBook The Darwin Affair.

Christchurch City Libraries readers can solve the mystery from home – with a valid library card and no waiting – by visiting christchurch.overdrive.com or downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss the book online.

Historical fiction novel The Darwin Affair takes place in London during June 1860. When an assassination attempt is made on Queen Victoria, and a petty thief is gruesomely murdered moments later, Detective Inspector Charles Field quickly surmises that these crimes are connected to an even more sinister plot. Soon, Field’s investigation exposes a shocking conspiracy in which the publication of Charles Darwin’s controversial On the Origin of Species sets off a string of murders, arson, kidnapping, and the pursuit of a madman named the Chorister. As he edges closer to the Chorister, Field uncovers dark secrets that were meant to remain forever hidden. Tim Mason has created a rousing page-turner that both Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would relish and envy.

Big Library Read is available in over 22,000 libraries around the world, including more than 90 percent of public libraries in North America, which has resulted in extensive online conversations during past programs. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular eBooks and eAudiobooks. The Darwin Affair is the 22nd selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at biglibraryread.com. This free program runs for three weeks and only requires a library card to get started.

The Darwin Affair was published by Algonquin Books and can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.

