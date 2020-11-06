The Fairy Godmother of all Pantos – Cinderella: Win 2 tickets for the Thurs 17 Dec 2pm performance

The Fairy Godmother of all Pantos Cinderella comes to life for Christmas. It's all go for a festival of pantomime fun, as slapstick, story and laughter takes over the Isaac Theatre Royal from 15 to 20 December 2020. Win two tickets by answering this question:

Who is playing Cinderella in the GMG production of The Fairy Godmother of all Pantos Cinderella?

Email your answer to libraryevents@ccc.govt.nz with Cinderella Competition in the subject header and be in with a chance of winning two seats to the show, 2pm Thursday 17 December.

Competition closes 5pm, Saturday 5 December.

Pantomime arrives at the Isaac Theatre Royal for the first time ever! Together with GMG Productions we present a brand new version of the enchanting rags-to-riches story Cinderella. This Fairy Godmother of Pantos will feature magical transformations, sparkling sets, stunning costumes, catchy songs and heaps of hilarity. With a star studded cast including ‘Broadway and West End’s’ Hayden Tee as Stepsister, ‘The Hobbit’s’ Mark Hadlow as Baron Hardup, .’What Now host’ Erin Wells as Cinderella and directed by Christchurch’s Gregory Cooper. Find out more about the panto Cinderella

Cinderella Competition Terms and Conditions



Competition closes 5 December 2020

Email entries must be received by 5pm Saturday 5 December 2020 to be eligible for entry.

Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website.

Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council.

All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Entries must have ‘Cinderella Competition’ as subject line, and have the correct answer included to the question to be eligible for entry.

Prize is two seats to the show at 2pm, Thursday 17 December 2020 at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

