Arthur Inwood farmed in the Burwood area and gave his name to Inwoods Road.

Do you have any photographs of early Burwood? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

The Family Of Arthur John Inwood (1850-1932) And His Wife Angelina (1860?-1919) Pictured Outside Their Dwelling

The Family Of Arthur John Inwood (1850-1932) And His Wife Angelina (1860?-1919) Pictured Outside Their Dwelling

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation