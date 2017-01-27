The Gig Guide: February 2017

Planning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?
Comedy
- Fawlty Towers Live 21 February - 4 March
Kids
- Robin Hood 1 February
Music
- Ty Dolla $ign with Kent Jones and SWIDT 1 February
- Christchurch City Choir & The CSO - Handel's Messiah 2 December
- The Veils 2 February
- Yulia 3-4 February
- Lloyd Cole 3 February
- T-Pain 4 February
- Ben Salter & Emily Fairlight 4 February
- Scottish Tattoo 4 February
- Herbs 5 February
- Hera 5 February
- Aldous Harding 8 February
- Jimmy Barnes 8 February
- Adam McGrath 10 February
- Lindon Puffin 12 February
- Simple Minds & The B52s 16 February
- Vivaldi - Four Seasons 17 February
- Salmonella Dub - 17-19 February
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 21 February
- Doug Caldwell 23 February
- Electric Avenue: Shapeshifter, Shihad, Hermitude, Tiki, David Dallas, Pitch Black, Greg Churchill, Dub Pistols, Safia, Pacific Heights, Jed Parsons and friends, Decades, Black Fox Trio, The Response, Tom Cosm 25 February
