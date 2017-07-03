The Gig Guide: July 2017

anning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?
Comedy
- Nick Rado & Raybon Kan 13-15 July
- Rhys Darby 28-29 July
Dance
- Deesie's Big Adventure Southern Ballet Theatre 11-15 July
- Coppelia Southern Ballet Theatre 18-22 July
Kids
- CSO Music trails through the library 5 July
- Snow White 10-22 July
- Lemony Snicket's The Composer is Dead Christchurch Symphony Orchestra 19 July
- The Wiggles 20 July
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar show 25-26 July
Music
- Ali Harper 17 June - 15 July
- Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone in concert Christchurch Symphony Orchestra 5 July
- The Wedding Present 7 July
- Theia 8 July
- Lizzie Cook 8 July
- Naomi Ferguson and Alex van den Broek 9 July
- Devilish Mary & the Holy Rollers 14 July
- L'Arpeggiata: Kuijken Quartet (featuring Sigiswald Kuijken) 12 July
-
New Zealand Opera: Carmen 13-22 July
- The Miltones 16 July
- The Bads 20 July
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story 27 July
- Winter Jazz (with Woolston Brass, Cameron Pearce, Gwyn Reynolds, and Scott Taitoko) 30 July
- Steve Abel 30 July
Other
- Neil deGrasse Tyson 4 July
What gigs are you looking forward to in the near future? Anything we've missed? Do let us know in the comments.