The Gig Guide: June 2017

Comedy
- Cori Gonzalez-Macuer 1 June
Dance
- Royal New Zealand Ballet: Three by Ekman 9 June
- Tiki Taane Mahuta 12 June
- Black Grace: As night falls 28 June
Kids
Music
- Evan Dando 3 June
- I love the 90s: Color Me Badd, Coolio, Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Tone Loc, Young MC 4 June
- Jazz Gala With Dave Weckl, Tony Lindsay & Adam Schroeder 6 June
- Masaaki Suzuki & Julliard415 7 June
- Boney M 8 June
- Devilish Mary & the Holy Rollers 9 June
- Christchurch Symphony Orchestra: Handel's Water Suite 10 June
- The Ari Hoenig Group 10 June
- Graeme James 11 June
- Toru (Denny Stanway, James Wilkinson & Davy Stuart) 14 June
- Ali Harper 17 June - 15 July
- Beth Orton 20 June
- NZSO presents: Schumann & Barber 21 June
- Tiny Ruins 23 June
- Dragonforce 28 June
Theatre
- Uncle Vanya 13 May - 3 June
- Hamlet the video game (stage play) 3-24 June
- The Pickle King 15-17 June
