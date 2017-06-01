The Gig Guide: June 2017

Planning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?

Comedy

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer 1 June

Dance

Kids

CSO Music trails through the library 7 June

Music

Theatre

Uncle Vanya 13 May - 3 June

Hamlet the video game (stage play) 3-24 June

The Pickle King 15-17 June

What gigs are you looking forward to in the near future? Anything we've missed? Do let us know in the comments.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation