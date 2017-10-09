The Gig Guide: October 2017

Planning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?
Comedy
- Heath Franklin "Chopper" 13 October
Kids
- The Ugly Duckling 2-14 October
- Horrible Histories "Barmy Britain" 11 & 14 October
Music
- Justin Hayward (of Moody Blues) 13 October
- 8 Foot Sativa 13 October
- Devilish Mary & the Holy Rollers 13 October
- Lamb & Hayward Masterworks: Ode to Joy (Ludwig van Beethoven) 14 October
- Dane Rumble 14 October
- Woolston Brass 15 October
- Alison Moyet 16 October
- Lionel Richie featuring Nile Rodgers 19 October
- Bic Runga 20 October
- Jacquie Walters and James Wilkinson 20 October
- David Friesen Trio 21 October
- Die! Die! Die! 21 October
- Delaney Davidson 27-28 October
- Ali Mander, Graham Wardrop & Wayne Allen 28 October
Theatre
- Venus in fur 21 October - 11 November
- The Sound of Music 21-22 October
What gigs are you looking forward to in the near future? Anything we've missed? Do let us know in the comments.